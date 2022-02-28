U.S. FTC preparing for possible challenge to Amazon's $8.5 bln MGM deal - The Information

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is gearing up for a potential antitrust lawsuit challenging Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O $8.5 billion takeover of MGM Studios by exploring actions including hiring expert witnesses, the Information reported on Monday.

The FTC will decide how to proceed within the next few weeks, according to the report citing people familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.