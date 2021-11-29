U.S. FTC orders nine companies to provide information in supply chain probe

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has launched an investigation into supply chain disruptions and has ordered nine large companies to provide detailed information about the situation.

The agency said it has asked Walmart Inc WMT.N, Amazon AMZN.O, Kroger Co KR.N, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N unit McLane Co Inc, Procter & Gamble Co PG.N, Tyson FoodsTSN.N, and Kraft Heinz KHC.O to provide the information in 45 days from receiving the order.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

