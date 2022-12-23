U.S. FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Friday it was ordering Mastercard Inc MA.N to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments.

Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with customer account information they need to process payments, the FTC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.