US Markets
MA

U.S. FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

December 23, 2022 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Friday it was ordering Mastercard Inc MA.N to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments.

Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with customer account information they need to process payments, the FTC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.