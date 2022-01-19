US Markets

U.S. FTC orders marketers to stop false claims their products can prevent COVID

Kanishka Singh Reuters
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ordered over 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19.

"Violators who make deceptive claims related to the treatment, cure, or prevention of COVID-19 are subject to penalties of up to $43,792 per violation", the FTC said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

