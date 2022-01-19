U.S. FTC orders marketers to stop false claims their products can prevent COVID

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ordered over 20 marketers nationwide to immediately stop making baseless claims that their products and supposed therapies can treat or prevent COVID-19.

"Violators who make deceptive claims related to the treatment, cure, or prevention of COVID-19 are subject to penalties of up to $43,792 per violation", the FTC said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

