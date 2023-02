WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will not appeal its loss in federal court in its fight to stop Meta Platforms META.O from buying VR content maker Within, but could still pursue the case with an internal FTC administrative law judge.

