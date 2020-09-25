U.S. FTC moves for rehearing of Qualcomm antitrust defeat

Markets
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday filed a motion to rehear an antitrust lawsuit that it lost on appeal against chip firm Qualcomm Inc.

The regulator asked the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for an "en banc" hearing before an 11-judge panel. Last month, a three-judge panel at the appeals court reversed a lower court decision against the San Diego-based company, the largest supplier of chips for mobile phones and a major source of wireless communications technology for 5G networks.

