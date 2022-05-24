Markets
ABT

U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/US AIR FORCE

The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula.

May 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula.

The inquiry comes in the wake of a product recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during a probe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT RKT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular