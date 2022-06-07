Markets
U.S. FTC launches inquiry into drug middlemen

Leroy Leo Reuters
The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will launch an inquiry into the prescription drug middleman industry, sending compulsory orders to six pharmacy benefit managers for records on their business practices.

As part of the inquiry, the antitrust body will send orders to CVS Health Corp's CVS.N Caremark, Humana Inc HUM.N, Cigna Corp's CI.N Express Scripts and UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N OptumRx, among others.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

