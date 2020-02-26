US Markets

U.S. FTC files suit to block Peabody and Arch Coal JV in Wyoming

Contributor
Chris Sanders Reuters
Published

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to block a joint venture in Wyoming between coal mining companies Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal because it would allegedly eliminate competition.

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to block a joint venture in Wyoming between coal mining companies Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal ARCH.N because it would allegedly eliminate competition.

The FTC said it filed a complaint for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5826; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

21 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular