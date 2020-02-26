U.S. FTC files suit to block Peabody and Arch Coal JV in Wyoming

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to block a joint venture in Wyoming between coal mining companies Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal ARCH.N because it would allegedly eliminate competition.

The FTC said it filed a complaint for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

