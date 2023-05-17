News & Insights

U.S. FTC expands probe into pharmacy benefit managers

May 17, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Manas Mishra and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had sought information from two companies that negotiate drug rebates on behalf of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) as part of its probe into how PBMs affect pricing of prescription drugs.

The two companies, Zinc Health Services LLC, and Ascent Health Services LLC, are associated with CVS CVS.N, Cigna's CI.N Express Scripts unit, and Prime Therapeutics, the FTC said.

The FTC had earlier demanded information from the six largest PBMs in the U.S., including CVS's Caremark, Humana Inc HUM.N, Cigna's Express Scripts and UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N OptumRx.

PBMs act as middlemen and negotiate rebates and fees with drug manufacturers, create lists of medications that are covered by insurance, and reimburse pharmacies for patients' prescriptions.

