U.S. FTC challenges police body camera maker Axon's acquisition of rival Vievu

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Friday challenged police body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc's AAXN.O completed acquisition of rival Vievu, saying it allowed the company to impose substantial price increases.

The FTC's announcement it was issuing an administrative complaint came hours after Axon sued the agency in a bid to have potential antitrust litigation heard in a U.S. district court.

Axon, the manufacturer of Taser stun guns and body camera systems for police departments, has been the target of FTC scrutiny since 2018, when the regulator requested information from the Arizona-based company about its acquisition of Vievu.

