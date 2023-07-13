News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

U.S. FTC asks court to temporarily halt Microsoft's acquisition of Activision

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 13, 2023 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court on Thursday for a stay that would prevent Microsoft MSFT.O from closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying that the agency had failed to show that the deal would be illegal under antitrust law. The FTC appealed that loss late on Wednesday, and Microsoft has said it would fight that appeal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.