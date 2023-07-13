U.S. FTC asks appeals court to pause Microsoft’s Activision deal -Bloomberg

Refiles urgent to change client story identifier

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked an appeals court to pause Microsoft Corp’s MSFT.O $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O while its challenge to the gaming deal is pending, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, without citing a source.

A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying the agency had failed to show the deal would be illegal under antitrust law. The FTC appealed that loss late on Wednesday, and Microsoft has said it would fight that appeal.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Caitlin Webber; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

