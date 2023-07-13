U.S. FTC asks appeals court to pause Microsoft’s Activision deal -Bloomberg

Adds no docket entry on a stay visible on Thursday

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday asked an appeals court to pause Microsoft Corp’s MSFT.O $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O while its challenge to the gaming deal is pending, Bloomberg News reported, without citing a source.

Reuters could not confirm the FTC filing and the agency declined to comment.

A U.S. appeals court on the West Coast opened a docket on Thursday on the FTC's effort to overturn its loss, but no docket entries requesting a stay were visible in mid-afternoon.

A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying that the agency had failed to show that the deal would be illegal under antitrust law. The FTC appealed that loss late on Wednesday, and Microsoft has said it would fight that appeal.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Caitlin Webber; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.