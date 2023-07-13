News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

U.S. FTC asks appeals court to pause Microsoft’s Activision deal -Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 13, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by Jasper Ward and Caitlin Webber for Reuters ->

Adds no docket entry on a stay visible on Thursday

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday asked an appeals court to pause Microsoft Corp’s MSFT.O $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O while its challenge to the gaming deal is pending, Bloomberg News reported, without citing a source.

Reuters could not confirm the FTC filing and the agency declined to comment.

A U.S. appeals court on the West Coast opened a docket on Thursday on the FTC's effort to overturn its loss, but no docket entries requesting a stay were visible in mid-afternoon.

A federal judge had ruled for Microsoft on Tuesday, saying that the agency had failed to show that the deal would be illegal under antitrust law. The FTC appealed that loss late on Wednesday, and Microsoft has said it would fight that appeal.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Caitlin Webber; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.