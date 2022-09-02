US Markets
ONEM

U.S. FTC asks Amazon, One Medical for more information on $3.49-bln deal

Contributors
Leroy Leo Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

One Medical said on Friday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sought more information from the company and Amazon.com Inc over the primary care provider's $3.49-billion acquisition by the online retailer.

Adds details and background

Sept 2 (Reuters) - One Medical ONEM.O said on Friday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sought more information from the company and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O over the primary care provider's $3.49-billion acquisition by the online retailer.

The new information is part of the U.S. anti-trust body's review process, which is usually done to check if a deal has any anti-competitive consequences.

Amazon in July had agreed to buy One Medical or $3.49 billion in an effort to expand its virtual healthcare offering and add brick-and-mortar doctors' offices.

The company last month said it planned to shut down its virtual healthcare service by the end of this year, as a deal to buy One Medical awaited regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo, Praveen Paramasivam and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONEMAMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular