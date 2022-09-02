U.S. FTC asks Amazon, One Medical for more information on $3.49-bln deal

Adds details and background

Sept 2 (Reuters) - One Medical ONEM.O said on Friday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sought more information from the company and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O over the primary care provider's $3.49-billion acquisition by the online retailer.

The new information is part of the U.S. anti-trust body's review process, which is usually done to check if a deal has any anti-competitive consequences.

Amazon in July had agreed to buy One Medical or $3.49 billion in an effort to expand its virtual healthcare offering and add brick-and-mortar doctors' offices.

The company last month said it planned to shut down its virtual healthcare service by the end of this year, as a deal to buy One Medical awaited regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo, Praveen Paramasivam and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.