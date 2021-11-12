Markets
BMY

U.S. FTC approves modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb divestiture agreement

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb’s divestiture agreement that the FTC earlier approved and incorporated into its order as part of a consent required when the drugmaker acquired Celgene Corp in 2019.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it approved certain modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb’s BMY.N divestiture agreement that the FTC earlier approved and incorporated into its order as part of a consent required when the drugmaker acquired Celgene Corp in 2019.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular