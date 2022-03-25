Markets

U.S. FTC approves EnCap, EP deal with conditions

Diane Bartz Reuters
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had required EnCap Investments LP to sell EP Energy's entire Utah oil business to resolve allegations the deal would be illegal under antitrust law.

Reuters had previously reported that EP Energy was exploring a sale of oil-producing acreage in Utah in hopes of averting a challenge from a U.S. antitrust regulator to its agreed $1.5 billion takeover by private equity firm EnCap.

