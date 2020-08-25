Markets

U.S. FTC approves Arko acquisition of Empire with condition

Contributor
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Israel-based Arko Holdings Ltd's acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners LLC with conditions.

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Israel-based Arko Holdings Ltd's ARKO.TA acquisition of Empire Petroleum Partners LLC with conditions.

Arko, majority owner of U.S. convenience store chain GPM, and Delaware-based Empire, a wholesale fuel distributor and operator of retail fuel and convenience stores, have agreed to sell retail fuel assets in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Texas as a condition of the merger.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular