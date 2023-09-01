U.S. FTC allows Amgen to go ahead with $27.8 bln Horizon deal

Changes sourcing

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has allowed drugmaker Amgen Inc AMGN.O to move ahead with its $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics >, the companies said on Friday.

The FTC filed a lawsuit on May 16 aimed at stopping the transaction, but suspended its challenge in late August. The suspension enabled the agency to consider whether it should settle the case.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company announced plans to buy Horizon in December last year.

Horizon's shares rose 2.8% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.