U.S., France agreed to "fix" U.S. subsidies issues, says Macron

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

December 04, 2022 — 07:23 pm EST

Written by Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit earlier this week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said.

"This is why I can tell you that what we decided with President Biden is precisely to fix this issue. And they are fixable," Macron told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview.

