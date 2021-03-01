U.S. Forest Service withdraws environmental report for Rio's Arizona copper mine

March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Forest Service on Monday said it rescinded its January decision to publish an environmental report that cleared the way for an Arizona land swap needed for Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX Resolution Copper project.

The original publication had set in motion a 60-day countdown for officials to give Rio the land. It was not immediately clear if rescinding the publication will now stop the land swap.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

