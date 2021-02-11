U.S. forecaster sees 60% chance of shift from La Niña to neutral weather in spring

Adds details

Feb 11 (Reuters) - There is about a 60% chance of a transition from La Niña to neutral conditions during the Northern Hemisphere spring this year, from April to June, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña is anticipated to affect climate across the United States during the upcoming months, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center added.

The La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and is linked with floods and drought.

The weather phenomenon previously emerged during the September-November period in 2017 and lasted through early 2018.

"Due to the inherent uncertainty in predictions made at this time of year, the forecast for the fall remains split at about 50% between La Niña and the combination of the other two possibilities of El Nino and neutral weather," the CPC added.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.