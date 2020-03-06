U.S. Foods to buy Smart Foodservice for $970 million

US Markets

Food distribution company US Foods Holding Corp said on Friday it would buy Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc for $970 million in cash.

Smart Foodservice operates 70 cash-and-carry stores in the United States, which cater to small and mid-sized restaurants.

US Foods said it will finance the acquisition mainily with $700 million in loans from Citigroup and Bank of America.

