U.S. food retailer The Fresh Market scraps IPO plans

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. food retailer The Fresh Market Holdings Inc (TFM) on Wednesday filed to withdraw plans for an initial public offering, months after agreeing to sell a majority stake to Chilean retail group Cencosud CENCOSUD.SN.

TFM did not give a reason for withdrawing its plans, but IPOs have been on ice in the United States as recession fears escalate and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis dries up equity markets.

TFM, which Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N had taken private in 2016 via a $1.36 billion deal, had filed for an IPO in July last year.

In May, Cencosud struck a $676 million deal to buy a 67% stake in TFM, looking to make its first foray into the U.S. market through the deal. Cencosud has also said it could eventually fully take over TFM.

Besides groceries, TFM also offers meat, seafood, dairy products, beer and wine.

