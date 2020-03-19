US Markets

U.S. focuses on expanding testing as coronavirus spreads

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. officials were focused on Thursday on expanding testing for the coronavirus, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying the state tested nearly 8,000 people overnight, likely the largest surge in the country to date.

 (Adds report of state department advisory, Maryland governor
comment, unemployment figures, updates stocks)
 (.)
    By Maria Caspani and Doina Chiacu
    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON,  March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. officials
were focused on Thursday on expanding testing for the
coronavirus, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying the
state tested nearly 8,000 people overnight, likely the largest
surge in the country to date.
    With the United States slow to roll out mass testing for the
virus that has infected more than 227,000 people worldwide,
officials fear the number of known cases of the highly
contagious respiratory illness lags far behind reality.
    "I think the spread of the virus is well in advance of any
of these numbers," Cuomo told MSNBC television. "We haven't
gotten this morning's tally, but you're going to see a jump
astronomically - I have no doubt - because we did so many
tests."
    Nearly 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been
reported in the United States, more than 3,000 of them in New
York state, according to state health departments. https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/0100B5K8423/index.html
      
    Some 151 deaths had been reported nationwide, including 21
in New York and 66 in Washington state by late Wednesday night.
    Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator,
agreed the most important issue at this stage was getting
accurate data by implementing the widest possible testing.
    "I think we need to see 100% of the cases... We're asking
every hospital, every clinic to report both the testing results
and their outcomes at the hospitalization places," Birx said on
"CBS This Morning."
    
    NEW TRAVEL ADVISORY
    The U.S. State Department is set to announce a travel
advisory applying to all international travel due to the
coronavirus pandemic, warning Americans to return to the United
States or prepare to shelter in place, Politico reported. 
    The advisory, the department's most serious warning, will
also instruct Americans not to travel abroad, according to the
report.
    With more than 9,300 deaths worldwide so far, the
fast-spreading epidemic has stunned the world and drawn
comparisons with traumatic periods such as World War Two, the
2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
    U.S. health experts fear the United States is on a similar
trajectory as Italy, now the epicenter of the pandemic, where
the government reported a record 475 deaths on Wednesday alone,
increasing that nation's death toll to 2,978.
    New York City was considering turning some of the city's
biggest hotels into temporary hospitals to treat non-coronavirus
patients and free up beds, Deanne Criswell, the commissioner for
the city's Emergency Management Department told CNN.
    "If we can take and move some minor patients over to hotels
or other types of locations, it will relieve the pressure on our
hospital systems," Criswell said.
    Another location being considered is the Jacob Javits Center
in Manhattan, one of the biggest convention centers in the
world, Criswell said.
    U.S. stock markets, after initially falling again, reversed
course in late morning trading, with the major indexes up about
1% [nL4N2BC4KD]
    But the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
surged by the most since 2012 to a 2-1/2-year high last week, as
companies in the services sectors laid off workers with 
businesses shutting down due to the pandemic.
    U.S. President Donald Trump, who declared a national
emergency last week after initially downplaying the threat,
plans to visit Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters
in Washington, where he will hold a video teleconference with
state governors on the coronavirus.
    Maryland governor Larry Hogan, who is chairman of National
Governors Association, said governors had agreed to a list of
five issues they want to discuss with Trump on the call.
    Top of the list is a request for 50 percent of any new
emergency funding approved by Congress to go directly to the
states. They also want increased production and supply of test
kits, ventilators and other much needed medical supplies. 
    Hogan said governors also want to hear more about how Trump
intends to implement his authority under the Defense Production
Act, a law that allows the U.S. government to speed up
production in times of crisis. Trump said on Wednesday he would
invoke the decades-old law.
    
    'GET OFF THE BEACH'
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday urged Congress
to pass a $1 trillion economic relief measure by early next
week, saying he expects bipartisan support for the bill to get
cash payments to Americans during the crisis.
    Mnuchin, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the
federal government was focused on being able to provide
liquidity to companies and had no problem issuing more debt, but
that it expected loans to businesses to be paid back.
    U.S. lawmakers already passed a $105 billion-plus plan to
limit the damage to Americans from the outbreak through free
coronavirus testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net
spending, as well as an $8.3 billion measure to combat the
spread of the pathogen and develop vaccines. Trump has signed
both into law.
    "We're going to get through this," Mnuchin said. "This is
not the financial crisis that will go on for years."
[nL1N2BC0NI]
    Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the United State's top public
health official, said Americans should continue to self-isolate
and follow precautionary guidelines.
    Many Americans were ignoring expert advice, however.
    "Get off the beach," U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida said
on Thursday, amid scenes of college students flocking to the
shore on their spring breaks. 
    If people failed to heed social isolation warnings,
government officials might need to take more extreme actions,
Scott told CNN in an interview. 
    "You've got to figure out how to get these people off the
beach," he said. 

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Coronavirus news    https://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?navid=919104201
Rattled world 'at war' with coronavirus as deaths surge in
Italy, France    [nL8N2BB2NH]
Tracking the spread of the global coronavirus    https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread     [nL8N2AB5TN]
FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths     [nL4N2AY3AS]
U.S. FDA recommends virtual patient visits to limit coronavirus
impact on clinical trials    [nL4N2BB49T]
U.S. STOCKS-Wall St sinks again as virus response falls short   
 [nL4N2BC412]
Boeing calls for $60 billion lifeline for U.S. aerospace
industry    [nL1N2BA2WO]
U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to nonessential travel
-Trump    [nL1N2BB07Q]
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rules; ECB stimulus boosts bonds but not
stocks    [nL8N2BC4E2]
U.S. Senate to pass coronavirus bill, stay to work on more aid
-McConnell    [nW1N26N02P]
Mnuchin urges Congress to pass massive economic relief bill by
next week    [nL1N2BC0NI]
Pelosi calls on Trump to speed production of critical medical
equipment     [nL1N2BC0JR]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Writing by Sonya Hepinstall
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)
 ((sonya.hepinstall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
sonya.hepinstall.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 202 354-5820))

Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/USA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular