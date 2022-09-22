Commodities
U.S. flight cancellations fell in July as complaints remain high -- USDOT

Credit: REUTERS/Louis Nastro

U.S. passenger airline flight cancellations in July fell to 1.8% from 3.1% in June, even as air travel service complaints rose 16.5%, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Thursday.

The Transportation Department has been pressing airlines to improve service as summer travel woes snarled tens of thousands of flights, while airlines say Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control staffing has been a significant factor in cancellations and delays. USDOT said complaints in July were more than 260% above pre-pandemic levels.

