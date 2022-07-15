U.S. Fixed Income Funds Finally See Inflows Again

Over the past four weeks, U.S. bond funds were seeing net outflows as the bond prices dropped. However, investors were net buyers of U.S. fixed funds in the week that ended on Wednesday with U.S. bond funds attracting a net $2.72 billion in purchases. This marked the first weekly inflow for U.S. fixed-income funds since June 1 according to Refinitiv Lipper data. Investors purchased $5.68 billion in U.S. government and treasury fixed-income funds, the biggest weekly inflow since October of 2018. Investors also purchased $1.59 billion in high-yield bond funds. The reverse in net flows can be attributed to increasing concerns over the economy. While fixed-income securities have seen their share of losses this year, U.S. debt is still considered a safe haven asset.

Finsum: After four weeks of outflows, US. fixed-income funds attracted $2.72 billion in net purchases due to economic concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.