Economy

U.S. Fixed Income Funds Finally See Inflows Again

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
U.S. Fixed Income Funds Finally See Inflows Again

Over the past four weeks, U.S. bond funds were seeing net outflows as the bond prices dropped. However, investors were net buyers of U.S. fixed funds in the week that ended on Wednesday with U.S. bond funds attracting a net $2.72 billion in purchases. This marked the first weekly inflow for U.S. fixed-income funds since June 1 according to Refinitiv Lipper data. Investors purchased $5.68 billion in U.S. government and treasury fixed-income funds, the biggest weekly inflow since October of 2018. Investors also purchased $1.59 billion in high-yield bond funds. The reverse in net flows can be attributed to increasing concerns over the economy. While fixed-income securities have seen their share of losses this year, U.S. debt is still considered a safe haven asset.

Finsum: After four weeks of outflows, US. fixed-income funds attracted $2.72 billion in net purchases due to economic concerns. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Economy Videos

See more videos

FINSUM

FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

Learn More

Explore Economy

Explore

Most Popular