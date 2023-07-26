U.S. firms losing key cost-saving arbitrage as global rates converge

By Shankar Ramakrishnan and Chiara Elisei

July 26 (Reuters) - A funding arbitrage that saw several highly-rated U.S. companies issue more debt in euros may be going away as global interest rate policies begin to converge.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates faster than global peers, some highly-rated U.S. companies, such as American Honda Finance [RIC:RIC:.HONDFA.UL], Realty Income O.N, AT&T T.N and Ford Motor Credit [RIC:RIC:.FMCR.UL] sold euro-denominated bonds at lower coupon costs than those achievable in their home markets.

“Economically, euro funding is attractive to American companies so we have seen a marked rise in reverse yankees,” said Giulio Baratta, head of IG finance at BNP Paribas, referring to U.S. companies issuing bonds in a foreign currency.

On July 19, American Honda's 750 million euro denominated bonds maturing in October 2027 paid a coupon of 3.75% while its July 5 sale of $800 million five-year bonds carried a 5.125% coupon, making euro debt look cheaper.

The company's actual savings are hard to ascertain as it depends on whether the company swapped its euro proceeds into U.S. dollars, and at what hedging cost.

Many U.S. companies regularly visit foreign markets to raise funds for local operations and to diversify their investor base but this year many went offshore to lower their funding costs.

Reverse yankee issuance in euros and pounds totaled $33.8 billion as of last week, compared to $34.55 billion for the whole of 2022 and $51.99 billion in 2021, according to data from Informa Global Markets.

But these bond sales were slowing as the European Central Bank plays catch up with its interest rate hikes while the Fed is seen nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

“As U.S. dollar spreads have outperformed their European peers, it is pushing the U.S. dollar-euro spread differential tighter which makes it less advantageous for US issuers looking to swap,” said Timothy Rahill, credit strategist at ING Research.

The spread between five-year U.S. dollar and euro bond yields has narrowed from as high as 40-55 basis points in March to about 27-30 basis points now, he said. Rahill said that volumes have also declined and while there were 12.2 billion euros of reverse yankees priced in May, volumes since then totaled just around 3 billion euros.

