U.S. firm Nuveen to acquire Arcmont Asset for private debt push

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. investment manager Nuveen NZF.N said on Friday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Arcmont Asset Management, one of Europe's largest private debt managers, in a deal worth over $1 billion.

Nuveen said in a statement that the deal will help it expand into Europe, where Arcmont runs $21 billion in committed capital.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A Nuveen spokeswoman said the acquisition value was over $1 billion.

The acquisition is set to boost Nuveen's total alternative credit assets to $178 billion, including private debt portfolios managed by its alternative investment arm Churchill Asset Management.

