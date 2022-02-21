U.S. firm GXO Logistics to buy UK's Clipper in cash-and-stock deal

Feb 21 (Reuters) - British logistics retailer Clipper Logistics CLG.L said on Monday it has agreed to be taken over by U.S. peer GXO Logistics GXO.N in a cash-and-share deal.

The London-listed company said the offer from GXO implied a total value of 920 pence per Clipper share.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

