U.S. fintech startup Stripe raises $600 million, valued at $36 bln

By Jane Lanhee Lee

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. fintech startup Stripe Inc said on Thursday it raised $600 million, and the company was valued at $36 billion.

The company, whose products make it easier for companies to accept online payments and bill customers, had raised $250 million in a Series G round in September. This is an extension of that round and has the same terms and valuation, it said.

Investors in this latest funding include Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, GV, and Sequoia, Stripe said.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

