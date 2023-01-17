Commodities
DAL

U.S. fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 17, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Tuesday it had fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying in restricted airspace over Iraq on numerous occasions.

USDOT has jurisdiction since the flights carried Delta Air Lines’ DAL.N code. The Federal Aviation Administration had issued a notice prohibiting U.S. carriers from flying over Iraqi airspace without prior approval. The investigation found Virgin Atlantic flew "a significant number" of flights between September 2020 and September 2021, USDOT said, adding the airline was ordered to cease future violations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.