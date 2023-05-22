News & Insights

U.S. fines LATAM Airlines $1 million over delayed ticket refunds

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 22, 2023 — 04:39 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Monday it had fined LATAM Airlines Group SA LTM.SN $1 million after the airline and several affiliates routinely failed to provide timely refunds to passengers for U.S. flights.

The department said since March 1, 2020, it received over 750 complaints alleging LATAM failed to provide timely refunds after cancelling flights to or from the United States.

