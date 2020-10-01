U.S. fines Emirates $400,000 for flying over Iranian airspace

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Thursday it fined Emirates airline EMIRA.UL $400,000 for operating flights in parts of prohibited Iranian airspace in 2019.

The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways JBLU.O code and therefore subject to U.S. regulations. The FAA said for 19 days in July 2019, Emirates operated flights over parts of Iranian airspace, even though the U.S. had barred flights because of heightened military activities and increased political tensions. Emirates told the department the issue was a result of an "inadvertent oversight" but "agreed to this settlement in the interest of resolving this matter."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

