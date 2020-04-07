U.S. finalizes minimum service rules for airlines receiving assistance

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday issued final rules setting minimum service requirements for passenger airlines receiving government financial assistance.

The U.S. Treasury Department is currently in talks with airlines about how to award $25 billion in cash grants for airlines earmarked for payroll assistance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Transportation Department said where multiple airports serve the same point, carriers do not need to maintain service to all of them, which would "impose undue costs," but can serve just a single airport.

The department said its service obligations "are significantly below carriers’ full pre-pandemic schedules" and strike an "appropriate balance between the needs of communities to retain at least minimal connections to the national air transportation system."

Larger carriers will need to fly at least five times a week on routes where they previously flew at least 25 weekly flights. Smaller carriers will need to fly three weekly flights on routes they previously served at least five times a week.

Airlines can also choose whether to continue to provide seasonal services. For some carriers that have eliminated required services they will need to resume operations within seven days of receiving government assistance.

U.S. airlines have canceled hundreds of thousands of flights and cut millions of seats as travel demand has nearly collapsed.

Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Tuesday it was extending May schedule cuts into June, with overall flight activity dropping by about 50% until June 27. The projected decline comes even as it maintains service to all of its domestic cities and looks to launch or reestablish some international, Caribbean and Hawaiian destinations in early June.

Treasury is also considering how to award $4 billion in payroll assistance to cargo carriers and $3 billion to airport contractors. It has another $25 billion in loans it can award to passenger carriers and $4 billion in loans for cargo carriers.

American Airlines AAL.O, Southwest, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, Spirit Airlines SAVE.N, JetBlue Airways JBLU.O and Alaska Airlines ALK.N are among carriers that have applied for assistance.

Airline caterer LSG Sky Chefs, a unit of German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE, confirmed Monday it applied for payroll assistance grants.

Airline unions and some Democrats want Treasury to forgo warrants or equity for grants, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has insisted taxpayers will get compensation.

On Sunday, RavnAir Group, the largest regional carrier in Alaska, filed for bankruptcy and grounded all of its 72 planes as it waits on a decision on government assistance.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)

