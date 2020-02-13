US Markets

U.S. files superseding indictment against Huawei Technologies, CFO Meng

Contributor
Karen Freifeld Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The U.S. government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Adds new charges

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

The indictment was filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The superseding indictment charges Huawei with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies in order to grow the company. It also contains new allegations about the company's involvement in countries subject to sanctions, such as Iran and North Korea.

The trade secret theft relates to internet router source code, cellular antenna technology and robotics.

Neither Huawei nor a lawyer for Meng immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((+1 646-223-6280))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular