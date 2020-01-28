US Markets

U.S. files lawsuits over robocall scams, cites 'massive financial losses'

Reuters
The U.S. government on Tuesday sued five U.S. companies and three individuals, alleging they were behind hundreds of millions of fraudulent robocalls that scammed elderly Americans and others into "massive financial losses."

