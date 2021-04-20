US Markets

U.S. files compensation claim against Danske Bank, newspaper Borsen reports

Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

The United States of America and the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) have filed a claim for compensation against Danske Bank and its former chief executive Thomas Borgen in the Copenhagen city court, the business daily Borsen reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

