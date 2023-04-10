U.S. files bid for stay of Texas abortion pill ruling – court document

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government filed a bid on Monday for an emergency stay of a Texas federal judge’s ruling that suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, according to a court filing.

The Biden administration has appealed the ruling issued on Friday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to suspend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone.

