World Markets

U.S. Fifth Fleet says aware of "incident" involving commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman

November 16, 2022 — 04:09 am EST

Written by Ghaida Ghantous and Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Adds details

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press cited a defense official as saying that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker was struck in an exploding drone attack off the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker was operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company AP said was ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre, when contacted by Reuters, said it had no information at this time.

Representatives for the Eastern Pacific Shipping were not immediately reachable for comment.

According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the tanker, Pacific Zircon, was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai, Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.