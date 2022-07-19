US Markets
U.S. FERC to inspect Freeport LNG facility in Texas Sept 13-15

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Tuesday said that its staff would conduct an inspection of Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas on Sept. 13-15.

The plant shut on June 8 due to a fire and was expected to remain out of service until late October, according to past statements from Freeport LNG.

Federal regulators - FERC and the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) - have said that they would not allow the facility to return to service until they approve of that restart.

