U.S. Fed's Daly says it's 'far too early' to judge recovery

June 29 (Reuters) - It is "far too early" to judge the recovery amid the reopening of the world's largest economy after coronavirus shutdowns, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday told reporters on a conference call.

"These are toes in the water ... and we'll see how this shapes up," Daly said, adding she is watching rising caseloads and the economic data with curiosity.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)

