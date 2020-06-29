US Markets

U.S. Fed's Daly says it's 'far too early' to judge recovery

Contributor
Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

It is "far too early" to judge the recovery amid the reopening of the world's largest economy after coronavirus shutdowns, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday told reporters on a conference call.

June 29 (Reuters) - It is "far too early" to judge the recovery amid the reopening of the world's largest economy after coronavirus shutdowns, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday told reporters on a conference call.

"These are toes in the water ... and we'll see how this shapes up," Daly said, adding she is watching rising caseloads and the economic data with curiosity.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 415-677-2516; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular