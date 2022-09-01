U.S. Fed terminates enforcement action against HSBC

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced the termination of a decade-long enforcement action against HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L for violations of anti-money laundering rules and sanction laws.

The enforcement order was ended on Aug. 26, the Fed said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

