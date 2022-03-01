US Markets

U.S. Fed proposes tiered system for reviewing master account applications

Pete Schroeder Reuters
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday proposed a tiered framework for reviewing applications to obtain a master account with the central bank as part of an effort to ensure "transparent and consistent" review of those applications.

The proposal would establish a streamlined review process for federally-insured institutions that are seeking such accounts, while strictest review will be reserved for firms that are not insured and are not directly supervised by banking regulators.

