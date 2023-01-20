U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business - WSJ

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing the consumer business of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to determine whether the bank had appropriate safeguards in place as it ramped up lending, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

