U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 20, 2023 — 11:40 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is probing the consumer business of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to determine whether the bank had appropriate safeguards in place as it ramped up lending, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

