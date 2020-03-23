US Markets

U.S. Fed mounts aggressive new steps to combat coronavirus hit to economy

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday said it would begin backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers in an effort to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronarvirus outbreak.

Includes more program details

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday said it would begin backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers in an effort to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronarvirus outbreak.

The steps include establishment of new programs that will lend against student loans, credit card loans, and U.S. government backed-loans to small businesses, as well as new programs to buy bonds of larger employers and make loans to them.

Existing purchases of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities will be expanded as much as needed "to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy."

In a statement the Fed said the effort, approved unanimously by members of the Federal Open Market Committee, was taken because "it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions" as a result of the health crisis.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular