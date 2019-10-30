Markets

U.S. Fed cuts rates but signals pause in easing cycle

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year in a move to ensure the U.S. economy weathers a global trade war without slipping into a recession, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.

Reuters

