U.S. Fed buys $59.4 bln of mortgage bonds, sells $1 bln

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $59.403 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, compared with $109.352 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday. In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS. The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $1 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae , Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold none the prior week. ((New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.