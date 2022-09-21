U.S. FDA's EUA policy for COVID tests led to quality issues - HHS

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to repeatedly modify its emergency use authorization policies to increase availability of COVID-19 tests during the early phase of the pandemic led to quality control issues, according to a federal agency review.

FDA's decision to accept all EUA requests resulted in a record number of submissions - often low-quality and from developers lacking experience with FDA's processes, according to a review conducted by the U.S. HHS's Office of Inspector General.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.