U.S. FDA's EUA policy for COVID tests led to quality issues - HHS

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to repeatedly modify its emergency use authorization policies to increase availability of COVID-19 tests during the early phase of the pandemic led to quality control issues, according to a federal agency review.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to repeatedly modify its emergency use authorization policies to increase availability of COVID-19 tests during the early phase of the pandemic led to quality control issues, according to a federal agency review.

FDA's decision to accept all EUA requests resulted in a record number of submissions - often low-quality and from developers lacking experience with FDA's processes, according to a review conducted by the U.S. HHS's Office of Inspector General.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters