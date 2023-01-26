U.S. FDA withdraws authorization for AstraZeneca's Evusheld

Adds background, details

Jan 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld is not currently authorized for use in the United States until further notice, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.

The therapy is unlikely to provide protection against currently dominant COVID-19 variants, the regulator added.

The FDA had limited Evusheld's use earlier this month, as it did not expect the therapy to provide protection against the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which has been causing concern due to its rapid spread in the country in December.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.